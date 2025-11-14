Right time to invest in India, Vice Prez Radhakrishnan tells investors

Visakhapatnam: Asserting that the country has undertaken a lot of reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said it is the right time to invest in India. Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 2025 here, he said under the leadership of PM Modi, the industrial and economic growth is getting stimulated even as the country became the fourth largest economy in the world. "I am sure that this is the right time for you to invest in the fastest growing economy of the world. You have come at the right time. You have come to the right place. You come with the right ideas that means success is going to be yours," he said. Radhakrishnan further said PM Modi will go down in history as the leader who liberated the maximum poor people from poverty. He said the economy has to be stimulated in order to create wealth. Lauding the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh government to create a business-friendly environment, the vice president said doing business should be a pleasant activity.