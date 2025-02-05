RG Kar rape & murder: Victim’s kin file fresh application in SC

Kolkata: The parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim have reportedly filed a fresh application in the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday which relates to seeking clarification as to whether the Calcutta High Court can hear the plea for a further probe into the case.

The application sought to know whether the plea for further probe is in any way connected to the suo

motu matter which is in seisin of the apex court where CBI was so far submitting probe status report.

On the last hearing, the Bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar had given the liberty to the parents to file a fresh application as the former one, according to the court, could have turned the case in favour of the accused Sanjoy Roy who was recently convicted by the Sealdah court.

The parents’ counsel, senior advocate Karuna Nundy had informed the

bench that the previous application was filed in SC before the Sealdah court gave the conviction order.

Meanwhile, the plea for further probe is scheduled for hearing at a single bench of the Calcutta High Court on February 5.

The high court had earlier asked the parents to seek clarification from the apex court whether the latter is dealing with this issue as part of the suo motu matter.