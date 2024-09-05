RG Kar former principal moves SC challenging Calcutta High Court order

Kolkata: The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the corruption charges against him.



The admission hearing of the case filed is scheduled to take place on September 6 in the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud. The lawyer of the former principal of RG Kar Hospital is likely to mention that the High Court did not give his client the opportunity to be heard.

Earlier Ghosh was summoned by the CBI in connection with the investigation of the rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

However, former Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali had moved the High Court seeking a probe into the allegation of corruption against Ghosh by a central agency.

After the hearing, the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, T. S. Sivagnanam ordered a CBI probe.

After CBI lodged a fresh FIR, conducted a raid at Ghosh’s residence and reportedly seized several documents.

Later on Monday night the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of the CBI arrested him from the CGO Complex in Salt Lake after his interrogation related to the rape and murder case was over at the office of the Special Crime Branch of the central agency.