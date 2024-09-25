RG Kar case: WBMC debars Birupaksha and Avik De

kolkata:The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) has debarred Dr Birupaksha Biswas and Dr Avik De from all activities associated with the council till they are cleared of the allegations levelled against them.

An order was issued by the Regsitrar of the WBMC saying that both the doctors were allegedly present in the place of occurance where the RG Kar Medical college post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on Augsut 9. The state Health Department had earlier taken a decisive action by suspending the two doctors — Biswas, who was a senior resident in the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and De, an RMO in the radiodiagnosis department at the same institution. Both were under the fold of the ruling party in the state. De was serving as 1st-year service PGT of general surgery at the SSKM Hospital.