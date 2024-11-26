RG Kar case: Tala OC moves HC for bail

Kolkata: Tala Police Station’s former Station House Officer (SHO) Abhijit Mondal, currently in judicial custody in connection with rape and murder

of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court for bail.

The matter will be heard by the division bench of Justice Arijit

Bandopadhyay and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy on any day during the current week.

Mondal and R.G. Kar’s former principal, Sandip Ghosh, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the case under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.