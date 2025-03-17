RG Kar case: SC allows parents to pursue ‘further probe’ plea at Cal HC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday allowed the parents of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case to pursue their petition for a further probe by the CBI before the Calcutta High Court.

A bench presided by the CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, gave their decision on Monday when the matter came up in the early hours of the Apex Court.

“Without making comments, we dispose of the application observing that the applicant has the liberty to pursue the proceedings before the high court,” the CJI said.

The parents of the victim were present at the Apex Court during the hearing. They had filed a fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking clarification as to whether the Calcutta High Court can hear the plea for a further probe into the case.

They had moved a Single Bench of the High Court praying for investigation on the basis of the available records and documents so as to include the other suspects into the list of the accused and also make a transparent and unbiased investigation under the supervision of the court.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the parents in SC, told the media that the apex court has granted the parents’ plea and said that the Calcutta High Court can hear the petition for further probe by the CBI.

She claimed that the rape-murder case was not an isolated crime. Two of the accused are out on default bail despite allegations of destruction of evidence. Parents are looking towards the court and the CBI for quicker justice, Nundy said.

The CBI, last month, had submitted a progress report at the Sealdah court revealing that an inquiry was afoot to determine whether any evidence was tampered with, and assured that the findings will be included in the supplementary chargesheet. The probe agency had failed to submit a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar, and Tala police station OC, Abhijit Mondal within 90 days. This led to the duo securing default bail on December 13, last year.