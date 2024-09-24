RG Kar case: MLA Panihati Nirmal Ghosh interrogated by the CBI

kolkata: The MLA of Panihati Nirmal Ghosh was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for about seven hours on Monday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake in connection with the probe of the rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, after the autopsy was done on August 9 the body of the PGT doctor was allegedly taken away to Sodepur without informing the parents. The parents of the deceased had alleged several times that they were being pressurized for quick cremation of the body. At the crematorium Ghosh was seen present and was reportedly seen taking measures for quick process.

Ghosh was summoned by the CBI and was asked to appear before the investigating officials on Monday at the CGO complex. Accordingly, on Monday the MLA of Panihati reached the CBI office around 11:30 am and was questioned for about seven hours. After coming out of the CBI office, Ghosh said, “She is a resident of my area. I had been there to discharge my moral duty.”

The MLA of Panihati also said that he did not interact with the then principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Apart from Ghosh, a professor doctor of forensic medicine who was present during the autopsy was also summoned by the CBI.

Earlier, the autopsy surgeon had reportedly claimed that a former councillor who introduced himself as a relative of the deceased said that if the autopsy is not done on the same day, then bloodshed will take place. On Monday, he kept numb while entering the CBI office and even refused to speak while leaving the CGO Complex.