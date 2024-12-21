RG Kar case: Calcutta High Court allows sit-in protest by doctors’ forum from Dec 20-26

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the Joint Forum of Doctors to hold a demonstration from December 20 to 26 demanding speedy justice in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was approached by the organisation seeking permission. They had alleged that the police were denying them permission to hold the sit-in-demonstration.

The court is learnt to have directed the organisation to hold the protest programme at a place 50 feet away from Dorina crossing at Esplanade in central Kolkata as that would cause traffic snarls in the busy area.

The counsel representing the state government had objected to the proposed site at Dorina crossing for holding the demonstration, claiming that it would cause traffic congestion in the area, especially during this festive season when the area remains crowded in the wake of Christmas and New Year.

The court directed that the stage for holding the demonstration should not exceed 40 feet in length and 23 feet in width and the number of participants in the sit-in should not exceed 250 at a time. Further, the state administration was directed to make adequate arrangements to avert any untoward incident.

The organisers were directed not to make any inciting speech during the demonstration which may cause an adverse law and order situation. A compliance report was directed to be submitted to court by the police on January 13.

The bench said that since the organisers are doctors, they would take into account if there is any hardship created to the common people commuting in the area while holding the demonstration.