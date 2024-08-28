RG Kar case: Arijit Singh supports movement with song ‘Aar Kobe’

KOLKATA: In response to the RG Kar rape-murder incident, widespread protests have erupted as people from various walks of life have taken to the streets in Kolkata and across the country. And now, National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh has added his voice to the movement with the Bengali song ‘Aar Kobe.’ This song, which features an image of Arijit, questions when justice will come for the victim and hopes that the sacrifices of Kolkata’s people will not be in vain.



Meanwhile, many were questioning Arijit’s silence on the matter, particularly when prominent figures from the Bengali film industry are participating in protests. In a social media video, Arijit clarified his stance. “Merely taking to the streets is not enough. If the situation descends into chaos, it will only create more problems. We stand with you in protest, but we must ensure it doesn’t backfire,” said the ‘Kesariya’ singer.

Arijit, one of the most popular singers in India today, has called for strong leadership like Netaji or Swami Vivekananda to guide the people today. He stressed that while citizens should not take the law into their own hands, it’s a problem if those who enforce the law do not do their jobs properly. He also mentioned that, unlike before, he cannot join the protests now due to his public profile. “I don’t have the freedom to be out on the streets every day. If I did, it would attract more people wanting selfies than focusing on the cause,” he said.