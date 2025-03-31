Rewari to get Asia’s largest oil mill for mustard farmer: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state government has prepared a project to set up a big oil mill in Kurukshetra and Asia’s largest oil mill in Rewari and Narnaul for lakhs of farmers producing mustard in Haryana.

The project will be implemented soon, and lakhs of farmers will benefit from this. It will be ensured that the crop of all these farmers is purchased on MSP, he said, asserting that Haryana is the first state in the country where all the crops of the farmers are being purchased on MSP.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised by the Gram Panchayat at Samani village in Kurukshetra for the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens of the country in the 120th episode of Mann Ki Baat and congratulated the players of the ‘Khelo India Para Games.’

In these games, Haryana players won a total of 104 medals, including 34 gold medals, 39 silver medals and 31 bronze medals. Apart from this, the Prime Minister said International Yoga Day 2025 will be celebrated on the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. The Prime Minister also asked all the states to work for water conservation. The Chief Minister, while congratulating and wishing the people of the state on the New Year Nav Samvat, announced to give a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the development work of Samani village. He said development works will be carried out at three times faster speed in the state, following the mantra of the Prime Minister of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas.