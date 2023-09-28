Rewarding spread of hatred: Danish Ali

NEW DELHI: With the BJP giving poll responsibility to its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Rajasthan's Tonk amid a row over his derogatory remarks, BSP lawmaker Danish Ali on Thursday said this was akin to "rewarding" spread of hatred and that the ruling party's true character had been "exposed" by the move.



Ali also said he was hopeful that action would be taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Bidhuri in line with the traditions of the Lower House and the Constitution.

Bidhuri's remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday had sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

The BSP MP's comments on Thursday come after the BJP tasked Bidhuri with poll responsibility in Tonk district of Rajasthan.