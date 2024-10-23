Rewa to host 5th Regional Industry Conclave today

Bhopal: The fifth edition of the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC), an approach of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to promote all regions of the state, will be held in Rewa on Tuesday.

With a focus on transforming the Vindhya region into a prominent centre for investment and Industrial growth, CM Yadav will inaugurate the conclave and interact with industrialists during the event.

The event is part of the state’s ‘Year of Industry and Employment 2025’ initiative and is expected to mark a significant milestone in the industrial development of the region.

More than 4,000 participants, including 50 major investors and over 3,000 MSME entrepreneurs, have registered for the conclave. The key sectors being promoted include energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism, and handicrafts.

The event aims to foster dialogue between investors and entrepreneurs, creating new opportunities for industrial expansion. The conclave will feature presentations from various state government departments, roundtable discussions on new and renewable energy, and four sectoral sessions on MSMEs, startups, mining, tourism and cottage industries.

CM Yadav will also conduct virtual bhoomi pujan for more than 20 industrial establishments and hold one-on-one meetings with investors to streamline communication between the government and business leaders. Land allotment letters will be distributed to over 80 investors to facilitate investment in the region.