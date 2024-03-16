Revolt in Karnataka BJP as senior leader Eshwarappa to contest as independent

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from the Shimoga seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, blaming party veteran and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his son K E Kantesh being denied a ticket for the Haveri constituency.



However, he claimed that this was a fight to save the party and its ideology and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again.

“I will contest as your independent candidate from the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency,” Eshwarappa said, announcing his banner of revolt against BJP, at a meeting convened by his supporters.

“The party may issue notice to me or expel me. In case I win within two months, I’m confident that my supporters will join me at feet of my mother --the BJP,” he added. Yediyurappa’s son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra is party candidate from Shimoga, where Congress has fielded former Chief Minister S Bangarappa’s daughter Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Kannada film star Shivarajkumar and daughter-in-law of thespian late Dr Rajkumar.