‘Reverence for cows is essence of our culture’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that reverence for cows is the essence of Indian culture.

“Cow rearing and service have been vital to the prosperity of rural life. Our sages had declared thousands of years ago that the welfare of humanity is possible only through the protection of cows. Today, as the world grapples with global warming, health issues, and the erosion of moral values, there is a need to return to our traditions and the first step on that journey is Gau Seva,” said Saini while addressing a gathering during Akshaya Tritiya and annual function celebrations of Gau Seva Dham Hospital in Hodal.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new tin shed at Gau Seva Dham and also toured the entire complex.

Saini said Akshaya Tritiya is a sacred day whose virtue never diminishes, likewise, the virtue of serving cows is eternal and limitless. “In Sanatan Dharma, the cow is revered as a mother and not only holds religious significance but also plays a crucial role socially, economically, and health-wise in our lives,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Akshaya Tritiya is a celebration of the great traditions of Sanatan Dharma and symbolises the spirit of universal welfare.