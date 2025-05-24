Revanth stresses on cooperative federalism for development of all states to realize ''Viksit Bharat''

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government looks forward to working with the Centre in true spirit of "cooperative federalism", stressing that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' can be realised only through inclusive development of all states. In his address to the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in Delhi that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy also proposed setting up of a national task force headed by the PM and consisting respective CMs to harness the full economic potential of the country's top six metropolitan cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. "The progress of the nation is intrinsically linked to the progress of each of its constituent units. It is, therefore, imperative that we support, catalyse, and harness the potential of rapidly advancing states, while simultaneously extending every necessary assistance to those that are still catching up," he said.

This balance is crucial to achieving equitable national growth, he said. Revanth Reddy, the first Telangana CM to attend the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting after several years, presented the state government's vision of 'Telangana Rising 2047' as a contribution from the state to the larger vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). This roadmap reflects the state government's aspirations and determination, he said. "However, as the saying goes, one hand alone cannot clap. The realisation of such a bold and transformative vision requires the active partnership and support of the Union Government. We look forward to working together in true spirit of cooperative federalism," he said. Ahead of the centenary of the country's Independence in 2047, the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' with a USD 30 trillion economy is both inspiring and within reach, he said. Observing that Telangana is determined to play a leading role in this ambitious national journey, he said the State envisions itself as a 'Viksit Rajya' (developed state), contributing eight per cent to the national GDP by 2047 which translates to a targeted Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of USD 2.4 trillion. Highlighting the need to recognise the economic significance of the six metropolitan cities, Reddy said these cities, together accounting for a major share of the country’s urban GDP, serve as critical engines of economic growth, innovation, and job creation.

For instance, Mumbai and Delhi contribute Rs.25.8 lakh crore and Rs.24.5 lakh crore respectively, while Hyderabad— despite its smaller size—already contributes nearly 2.5 per cent of the national GDP, he said. These mega cities are not just economic centres but hubs of talent, investment, and technological advancement, he said. "To harness their full potential, there is a pressing need to establish a national-level task force under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the respective Chief Ministers. This task force must focus on comprehensive urban development, infrastructure investment, and governance reforms specific to these metros," Reddy said. A dedicated and coordinated strategy for the six cities will help catalyse national economic momentum, generate millions of jobs, and elevate India’s position in the global urban economy, he said. Telangana is undertaking visionary urban projects, including expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, elevated expressways, and the Regional Ring Road, which will shape the state's future, he said. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable mobility, and unlock new zones of economic growth.

The development of Telangana’s Net-Zero Future City will set new benchmarks in sustainable urban design. Featuring AI City, Pharma Hub, Sports City, and Clean Energy Innovation Zones, the 'Fourth City' of Telangana is envisioned as a global hub for technology, industry, and sustainable living, he said. Reddy also highlighted the state government's flagship initiatives and schemes including, making one crore members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) as 'crorepatis', the Young India Skill University, Young India Sports University, Young India Integrated Residential Schools (social welfare), the caste survey and sub categorisation of SCs. On the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed the state government's "unwavering support" to the Centre and to the brave security personnel engaged in Operation Sindoor. In this solemn context, it is appropriate to recall the resolute leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who steered the country to a momentous victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, he said. The victory not only led to the creation of Bangladesh but also underscored the country's strength and determination in the faceoff formidable international challenges, he said.