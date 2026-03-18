Retiring Rajya Sabha members recall passing of historic legislations

New Delhi: Some of the retiring Rajya Sabha members in their farewell speech on Wednesday termed their tenure in the Upper House an opportunity to bring changes in people's lives and remembered witnessing historic events in the country including the revocation of Article 370.

BJP's Ram Chander Jangra said this House gives members a lot of opportunities to work for the welfare of many people.

"I consider it as my good fortune that many changes have taken place in the country during this (his tenure) period. I would specifically like to mention the revocation of Article 370. We became witnesses to this change," he said.

Jangra also asked Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider providing "a central hall where we can meet our colleagues".

Rajendra Gehlot (BJP), in his farewell speech, asked Opposition parties to give importance to matters of national importance.

"When I look at the experiences of this House, I sometimes feel a bit disappointed. There are very good proposals, good bills are introduced. Those bills are discussed with considerable seriousness. But sometimes, the opposition talks about them from their political point of view, even without studying them...Such proposals should be seen from the country's and people's perspective," he said.

As many as 59 members are retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July this year.

Following completion of the retiring members' speech, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government will ensure that ex-MPs do not face any issues when they come to Parliament for administrative work like pension or health service.

"This House is the witness to your performance (in the House) but people are the judge," he added. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.