Retired Army man consumes poison, collapses at CM Yogi’s ‘Janata Darshan’

Lucknow: A retired Army personnel created a stir at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Darshan in Lucknow on Thursday when he claimed to have consumed poison before entering the venue. Panic gripped the spot as security staff rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors said his condition remained critical.

The man was identified as Satbir Gurjar, a resident of Siroli village under the Loni police station in Ghaziabad. According to police, Satbir informed security personnel that he had ingested a toxic substance before coming to meet the Chief Minister.

Police recovered a written complaint from Satbir, in which he levelled serious charges against Ghaziabad BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar. The letter alleged that in April this year, the legislator had organised a Kalash Yatra with the intention of “toppling the government.” Satbir wrote that he exposed this alleged conspiracy on social media, following which, he claimed, the MLA started harassing him.

“I was targeted and tortured after revealing the truth. I had no option left but to take this extreme step,” the complaint read. Satbir also alleged that despite approaching authorities several times, no action was taken, forcing him to seek redress directly from the CM.

Confirming the incident, Inspector Gautampalli Ratnesh Kumar Singh said: “We have received a complaint letter from the retired soldier. An investigation is underway. His condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar denied the allegations outright, terming them “politically motivated.”

“I do not even know this person, nor has he ever met me. If he proves his allegations, I will quit politics. With panchayat and Assembly elections around the corner, my rivals have hatched this conspiracy,” Gurjar said.