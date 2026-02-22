Rethinking climate-ready roads in Delhi NCR

Gurugram: Discussions on creating climate-resilient cities took a people-centred turn at Delhi Climate Innovation Week 2026, where urban experts, policymakers, and tech leaders came together for a neighbourhood walk and an AI-focused roundtable hosted by Raahgiri Foundation in partnership with Nagarro.

The event kicked off with a guided walk through Sarhaul, showcasing shaded pedestrian pathways, safer routes for walking and cycling, stormwater bioswales, and urban greening initiatives aimed at reducing heat stress and boosting public safety. This hands-on experience highlighted how climate action can be incorporated into daily streets and neighbourhoods.

“Climate action truly becomes tangible when people can experience safer, cooler, and more inclusive streets in their daily lives,” said Sarika Panda, Co-founder of Raahgiri Foundation, emphasising the need for city designs that prioritise people over vehicles.

During the roundtable discussions, speakers underscored that walkability and high-quality public spaces are closely tied to education, employment, and community well-being. The conversation delved into how artificial intelligence can help cities shift from reactive fixes to proactive planning — from AI-driven video monitoring of street conditions to optimising renewable energy grids and using digital twin technology to detect water leakages.

Participants stressed that innovation should be inclusive. Discussions around gender-sensitive planning focused on improving visibility and accessibility in public spaces, rather than creating segregated systems. “Safer cities come from inclusive design — enhancing visibility, accessibility, and dignity for everyone,” said Pradeep Dahiya, IAS, Gurugram Municipal Commissioner, during the talk.