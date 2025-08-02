Results of ‘Sampooranta Abhiyan’ now visible: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to ensure rapid and inclusive development of every district and block of the country.

It is a special mission and a people’s movement. The mission is committed to empowering every citizen and ensuring that no district or block is left behind in development.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing officers and employees at the State-Level ‘Sampooranta Abhiyan Samman Samaroh’ held today at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh under the Aspirational District and Block Programme.

The programme focuses on key areas such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial services and basic infrastructure. It is a comprehensive approach where everyone works together to build a strong, prosperous and equitable India.

He said the results of this campaign are now becoming visible. Everyone must work collectively on the important indicators provided by NITI Aayog to ensure 100 per cent implementation so that the outcomes are reflected on the ground.

This campaign is helping realise the Prime Minister’s vision and meet public expectations.

The Chief Minister said after achieving the goals set under the Aspirational District and Block Programme, the verification of the work should also be conducted with proper reporting to ensure accuracy in the implementation of projects at the ground level.

He noted that positive outcomes are being seen in the Nuh (Mewat) region after the launch of this programme by the Prime Minister.