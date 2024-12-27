Restoration of Sambhal’s ancient ‘Mrityu Kup’ begins

Lucknow: The district administration in Sambhal on Thursday initiated the renovation and excavation of the ancient “Mrityu Kup” (Well of Death), a revered site in Kot Purvi, as part of its broader plan to restore 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 ancient wells of religious and cultural significance.

The Mrityu Kup, long abandoned and filled with debris, is believed to hold immense spiritual importance. According to local legends, devotees can attain salvation by bathing in its waters. The well, located near the Shahi Jama Masjid, is central to the region’s spiritual identity, with its mythology deeply embedded in local traditions.

“This site is immensely popular and holds great faith for the people. The renovation, carried out with the cooperation of the Nagar Palika, will strengthen the cultural and religious fabric of Sambhal,” said local councillor Gagan Varshney.

The restoration is expected to boost Sambhal’s religious tourism potential significantly. District officials, emphasizing the importance of preserving such landmarks, have expressed strong support for the project.

The renovation comes in the wake of last month’s violence during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, located near the Mrityu Kup. The survey was prompted by a petition claiming the mosque was built on the site of a former Harihar temple, triggering tensions.

During the survey, clashes erupted between protesters and security personnel, leaving four dead and several injured, including 20 security personnel. The deputy collector sustained a fractured leg. Protesters set vehicles ablaze and pelted stones, prompting police to use tear gas and batons to control the mob.

Internet services were suspended in the district as the situation escalated. Videos circulated on social media showed stone-pelting, burning vehicles, and police firing gunshots in riot gear. In one clip, a lane strewn with slippers, bricks, and stones underscored the intensity of the violence.