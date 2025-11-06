Restoration of PU Senate: Punjabi Cultural Council hails decision

Chandigarh: The Punjabi Cultural Council has welcomed the Central government’s decision to withdraw its controversial notification dissolving the Senate and Syndicate

of Panjab University, calling it a victory for Punjab’s academic community, students and democratic values. The move has effectively reinstated both governing bodies, restoring the university’s long-standing democratic framework.

Council president Advocate Harjeet Singh Grewal said the Centre’s reversal proved that public pressure and collective will can overturn even the most misguided and unilateral decisions. Calling the step a “triumph of people’s voice,” state Awardee Grewal remarked that the “BJP government has finally realised it cannot dismantle the democratic structure of a 142-year-old institution that represents Punjab’s cultural, scientific and intellectual spirit.”