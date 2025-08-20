Restoration of Chakki Khad bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar route taken up: Railway minister

New Delhi: Restoration work has been taken up after train services were discontinued due to unprecedented rain and consequent washing away of piers of the Chakki Khad bridge on the Pathankot Cantt-Jogindernagar narrow gauge route, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

The issue came up in the House when a member asked if the pillars of the bridge over the Chakki rivulet near Pathankot collapsed due to illegal mining, disrupting rail service from Jassur to Pathankot, and what steps have been taken to prevent illegal mining to ensure seamless rail operation.

Vaishnaw said that the Chakki Khad Bridge No. 32 is located between Dalhousie Road and Nurpur Road railway stations on the Pathankot Cantt-Jogindernagar narrow gauge route and the section, being on a hilly terrain, faces unprecedented rain during monsoon.

"Due to unprecedented rain and consequent washing away of piers of the Chakki Khad bridge on August 20, 2022, train services were discontinued between Pathankot and Nurpur Road," Vaishnaw said.

"Restoration of Bridge No. 32, along with other works for repair and strengthening, has already been taken up, which is in an advanced stage of completion. The issue of illegal mining is also taken up by the Railways with the concerned state governments from time to time," he added.