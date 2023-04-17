Resolving disputes at faster pace will help in India’s growth: Ex-CJI Ramana

Hyderabad: Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday said a shift in the mindset of the public to opt for mediation is one of the biggest challenges in the field and nudged legal practitioners to suggest mediation as an effective mode of dispute resolution.



Speaking at the first ‘India Mediation Day’ organised by the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) Hyderabad here, Justice Ramana emphasised that the ability of resolving disputes at a faster pace will help the growth of society, country, nation and world, a release from IAMC said.

Noting that the world today has realised arbitration and mediation are one of the most powerful tools to resolve disputes, the retired judge said the power of mediation is understated and has deep roots in ancient India and Indian society.

“Enforceability is a major concern of mediation. We have to focus on that. We have to create confidence and credibility and ensure that the end result must be fruitful,” he said.

“Mediators need to develop emotional intelligence and have the ability to communicate, conduct oneself, be spontaneous, possess the ability to build trust and understand the strained relationships,” he said.

“A shift in the mindset of the public to prefer mediation is one of the biggest challenges in mediation. Speedy settlement of disputes is the need of the hour. Bringing in the shift is only possible when the government, judiciary and advocates come together. Legal practitioners must suggest mediation as an effective mode of dispute resolution,” Ramana said, according to the release.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli said as a mode of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), mediation helps to reduce the caseload burden on courts. It contributes towards the financial and commercial growth of the country.