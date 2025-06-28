Resolve to make India a world leader in every sphere by 2047: Amit Shah urges youth

Godhra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called for the youth to resolve towards making India a world leader in every sphere by 2047, when it celebrates the centenary of its independence. He also recalled the contributions of tribal leader Govind Guru in India's freedom struggle, saying he awakened the conscience of the people from the region during the British rule. Shah was addressing via video link a programme where development works worth Rs 125 crore for Shri Govind Guru University at Vinzol near Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal district were launched. Describing Govind Guru a hero of India's freedom movement who fought against the British rulers, Shah said, "Around 1,512 tribal brothers and sisters were martyred in that struggle against the British, and Mangadh (in Gujarat) became an important place in the history of India's fight for independence."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken forward the heroism of Govind Guru, and is determined to make India a great nation by 2047, he said. "It is a matter of importance for all of us. Our youth and children should make a resolution of creating an India where it attains the first position in every field in the world when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence," Shah added. The Union minister said the idea of setting up the Govind Guru University was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister. "Today, it is a very important day in the history of Panchmahal (district). As the then Gujarat chief minister, PM Narendrabhai conceived a university and memorial dedicated to Govind Guru which could serve as a place of inspiration for tribals from across the country," Shah said in his brief virtual address as he could not remain present at the event physically due to inclement weather conditions. The university was set up in 2015, and today various initiatives worth Rs 125 crore are being inaugurated or foundation stones are being laid for them, he said. The infrastructure projects of the university that were launched include a centre for excellence, an indoor multipurpose sports complex, a synthetic track, football and cricket grounds, an artificial lake and a hostel building.