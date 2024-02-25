Resolve to give Modi govt third term with more than 400 LS seats: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked BJP workers to resolve to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats, asserting that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were about making India a superpower and the world’s third-largest economy.

Addressing about 23,000 booth-level workers of the party at Khajuraho, the Union minister also claimed “the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress”.

Opposition INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress have announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in MP, with the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit set to contest in Khajuraho, bordering Uttar Pradesh,

and support the grand old party in the remaining 28 constituencies in the state.

Shah said the Congress during its 10-year tenure (between 2004 and 2014) had indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

‘Resolve to form the Modi-led government at Centre again by winning more than 400 seats. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are for making Bharat a superpower and the world’s third largest economy under Modi’s leadership,’ he told his party workers.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won from Khajuraho with a margin of about 4.90 lakh votes.

The Modi government has completed ten years, but the opposition leaders can’t level allegations of a single penny on him, Shah said.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Modi government, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to take swipes at him by saying the saffron party claims it will build the temple but will not give people the date of construction.

‘The temple has been built under the Modi government. The BJP fulfils every commitment made to the public,’ asserted Shah, considered his party’s key strategist.