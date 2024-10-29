Resolve pending cases for worker welfare schemes by Nov 30: Punjab Min to officials

Chandigarh: Punjab Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond instructed departmental officials on Monday to prioritise the resolution of pending cases related to the registration/renewal/approval of workers.

During a review meeting held at the Labour Bhawan, in presence of officials of the Punjab Labour Welfare Board and the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Sond directed that all pending welfare scheme cases in the Labour Department as of October 31, 2024, be resolved by November 30, 2024.

Sond also ordered that information boards displaying details of welfare schemes in simple language be installed at various labour chowks across cities. He stated that from November 18 to 22, 2024, departmental employees and officials will conduct camps at labour chowks every day from 7-10 am. At these camps, assistance will be provided to workers regarding registration, renewal, new welfare schemes and resolving objections raised on previously applied schemes, enabling construction workers to benefit from the schemes of the Construction Workers Welfare Board. He also directed the Labour Department to establish accounts on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to share updates on the department’s activities.

He instructed the establishment of a help desk based on technical support at the office of the respective labour officer.