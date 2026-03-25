Resolve party workers’ grievances: UP CM to ministers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with all ministers following the Cabinet session and issued clear directions to prioritise the concerns of party workers and resolve them with sensitivity.



The meeting comes in the backdrop of feedback received from recent coordination meetings held across six organisational regions of the BJP. Inputs from party workers and functionaries associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh indicated dissatisfaction over ministers’ behaviour and alleged neglect of grievances. Taking note of these concerns, the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with ministers to address the issue.

He instructed ministers in charge of districts to undertake regular visits and establish direct communication with office bearers and workers at the district, sector and block levels.