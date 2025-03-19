Resolution passes against Centre’s Waqf Bill in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill amid walkout by the Opposition BJP.

The resolution was moved by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

He said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), set up to study the amendments to the law, acted “unilaterally and arbitrarily”, disregarding the longstanding traditions of Parliament and “failing” to consider the views of the Opposition members.

Patil noted that the JPC has recommended specific changes to the Act and submitted a report to Parliament, with the Bill now being presented for Parliamentary approval.

In response to the JPC’s invitation, various stakeholders, State Waqf Boards, and institutions submitted their opinions.

Despite objections from the Karnataka State Waqf Board and other stakeholders against the amendment, the Centre chose to present the bill unilaterally, which has now been introduced in Parliament, the Minister added.

“The proposed amendment to the Waqf Act encroaches and curtails the executive and legislative powers of the state government. The proposed amendment is against the principles of “Principle of Equity, Equality and Parity”. Therefore, the proposed amendment is ultra vires,” Patil said.

“This House unanimously urges the Central government to take immediate action to respect the unanimous views of the country by immediately withdrawing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which contains provisions that violate the fundamental principles of the Constitution.”

The BJP MLAs voiced their Opposition to the Bill and called it “height of appeasement”.

“We oppose the resolution. This government favours Pakistan and this is the height of Muslim appeasement,” a BJP legislator said.

The Opposition leader R Ashoka accused the ruling Congress of “turning a blind eye” to the suffering of farmers whose land records were altered in favour of the Waqf Board.