Resignations from persons claiming allegiance to JD(U) continue

Patna: The controversy over support for the Waqf Bill continued to cast its shadow on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Friday, with at least one more person claiming allegiance to the party coming out with his “resignation” in protest against the stand.

However, JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad maintained that the reported resignations were “bogus” as the signatories “never held any post in the

organisation”, and asserted “the party rank and file stands rock solid behind the NDA’s step that will benefit crores of poor Muslims”.

Prasad’s averment came in the backdrop of reports in a section of the media of the “resignation” of Tabrez Siddiqui, who claimed to be a “state general secretary of JD(U)’s minority cell”.

Earlier, on Thursday, at least two persons, Mohammad Qasim Ansari from East Champaran and Nawaz Malik from Jamui, had shared letters of their “resignations” on social media, triggering speculations of a crisis in the JD(U).

Prasad insisted that “we have credible information that one of the persons enacting the resignation drama is associated with another outfit, while the other had fought the last Assembly polls as an Independent”.