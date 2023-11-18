Residents to get 42 citizen centric services at their doorsteps: CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday announced that residents of state will get delivery of more than 42 citizen centric services at their doorsteps from the coming parkash purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.



Addressing the gathering after dedicating OPD Block and OT Complex in State Cancer Institute, Radiation Therapy Block, Senior Resident Hostel Block, Nursing Hostel Block, Boys Hostel and Auditorium in E Hospital Project as a part of Centennial Celebration Program of Government Medical College Amritsar, the Chief Minister said that in order to provide citizen centric services at the doorsteps of the people, the state government will start a unique drive on November 27- the parkash purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. He said that under this drive 40-42 services will be available to the people at their doorstep without any hassle and inconvenience. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this will be a big facility to the people as they will not have to run pillar to post for availing these services.

The Chief Minister said that ever since assuming the charge of office, his government has accorded top priority to the Health and Education sector. He said that a huge budgetary provision is being made to give fillip to the Medical Education in the state.

The CM also announced that by January 26 all the hospitals in the state from tehsil and district level will be equipped with X-ray machines. He said that this facility will be available in all the hospitals along with the operators by the coming Republic Day. Likewise, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that all the medicines prescribed by the Doctors will also be available to the people within the hospital only to check their loot.