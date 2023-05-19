Residents of Haryana should take precautions to avoid heatwave

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued an advisory through the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, advising the people of the state to protect themselves from the heatwave. It has been said in the advisory that the risk of heat stroke has increased due to heatwaves and increased temperatures in the summer season, in such a situation everyone needs to take adequate precautions.



The spokesperson of the department said that people are at high risk and have direct exposure to the sun for a long duration. He has called upon the people to follow the advisory issued by the government to avoid heatstroke.

He further advised to wear light-coloured cotton clothes, cover the head with cloth, a hat or umbrella and one should drink plenty of water – even if not thirsty, ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water and buttermilk etc should be consumed at regular intervals.