Reservoir storage shows improvement compared to last year, but regional disparities persist: CWC

While the overall storage has improved compared to the same period last year, significant regional disparities highlight the challenges faced by certain states.

The total live storage capacity of the 155 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) stands at 180.852 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is approximately 70.15 per cent of the total estimated live storage capacity in the country.

As of Thursday, the live storage available in these reservoirs is 93.529 BCM, representing 52 per cent of their total capacity.

This is a notable improvement compared to the same period last year when the live storage was 78.633 BCM and the normal storage (average of the last ten years) was 81.497 BCM.

The current storage is 119 per cent of last year’s storage and 115 per cent of the normal storage.

Water stress continues in the northern region that encompasses the states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The 11 reservoirs in this region have a total live storage capacity of 19.836 BCM, but only 28 per cent of this capacity is currently filled.

This is significantly lower than last year’s 37 per cent and the normal storage of 40 per cent. Key reservoirs like Pong Dam and Thein Dam are reporting storage levels as low as 40 per cent and 32 per cent of their capacity, respectively.

The eastern states, including Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland and Bihar, have 25 reservoirs with a total capacity of 20.798 BCM. The current storage is 51 per cent of capacity, slightly lower than last year’s 53 per cent and the normal storage of 55 per cent.

Reservoirs like Chandan Dam in Bihar are critically low, with 0 per cent storage, while others like Maithon Dam in Jharkhand are nearly full.

The western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa are faring better, with 50 reservoirs holding 64 per cent of their total capacity of 37.357 BCM.

This is higher than last year’s 54 per cent and the normal storage of 49 per cent. Major reservoirs like Sardar Sarovar in Gujarat and Jayakwadi in Maharashtra are reporting healthy storage levels.

The central states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have 26 reservoirs with a total capacity of 48.227 BCM.

The current storage is 54 per cent of capacity, better than last year’s 51 per cent and the normal storage of 48 per cent.

However, reservoirs like Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh are struggling, with only 32 per cent storage.

The southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have 43 reservoirs with a total capacity of 54.634 BCM. The current storage is 50 per cent of capacity, higher than last year’s 28 per cent and the normal storage of 38 per cent.

However, reservoirs like Sholayar in Tamil Nadu are critically low, with only 13 per cent storage.