Reservation benefits not for Christian convert: HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered a sweeping verification drive across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that individuals who convert to Christianity do not continue to receive Scheduled Caste reservation benefits.

The court said caste-based entitlements are exclusively linked to religious identity under the Constitution and that any attempt to retain SC status after conversion amounts to “fraud on the Constitution”.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri issued the directive while dismissing a plea by Jitendra Sahani, who sought to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly promoting religious conversions and making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. The petition was filed against a chargesheet and cognizance order under Sections 153A and 295A of the IPC.

During the hearing, the court noted a contradiction in Sahani’s affidavit, where he identified himself as Hindu, even though police findings indicated he had converted to Christianity and was functioning as a priest. A witness statement recorded by police alleged that Sahani encouraged people in a Maharajganj village to adopt Christianity by insulting Hindu beliefs and promising job and financial benefits through missionary channels.