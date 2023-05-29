Researchers claim 400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties

New Delhi: As a part of its initiatives to reduce the diabetic burden, the scientists have emphasised on exploring the anti-diabetic properties of around 400 medicinal plants to be used in making medicines based on ayurvedic formulations to control type-2 diabetes by reducing sugar level in blood.



According to the researchers from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalyani, as of now, there are 21 herbal plants, including Vijayasar, Jamun, Cumin, Daruharidra, little gourd, bael, fenugreek, neem, amla, turmeric that have been found to have prominent anti-hyperglycemic action.

Stressing that diabetes cure lies in the nature, the researchers asserted that intensive studies have been done on 21 herbs and in-depth research on at least 400 herbal plants is needed to exhibit their anti-diabetic properties..

As per their research paper, which is published in the World Journal of Diabetes, these medicinal plants have been the basis of many drugs to manage diabetes. The researchers have also cited the example of BGR-34, a herbal formulation developed by the

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which has been used to manage diabetes.

The herbal drug BGR-34 contains not one, but many active compounds derived from four medicinal herbs daruharidra, gudmar, methi and vijayasar. Apart from this, giloe and majeeth have also been added to increase immunity as well as antioxidants levels, said Dr Sanchit Sharma, executive director, AIMIL Pharmaceuticals.

The study titled “Treatment on Nature’s lap: Use of Herbal Products in the Management of Hyperglycemia” stated

that although partial research conducted on eight plants, including pomegranate, shilajit, bean, tea, ginkgo biloba, and saffron demonstrate anti-diabetic properties,

it emphasised the need for further trials.

A recent study conducted by AIIMS Delhi revealed that BGR-34, an Ayurvedic medicine, not only helps in reducing sugar levels but also addresses obesity.

The researchers also noted that several allopathic drugs used in diabetes management have their origins in herbal remedies.

For instance, metformin, a widely prescribed medication, is derived from the Galega officinalis plant, which

was historically used to treat diabetes in 19th century Europe.