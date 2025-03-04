Rescue teams look for human presence at other locations suggested by scientists

Nagarkurnool: Rescue teams involved in the Telangana tunnel collapse operation are inspecting locations identified by scientists for possible human presence, following a radar survey, as they only detected metals at other spots, officials said on Monday.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad conducted a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey inside the tunnel to look for signs of human presence.

“They (are) trying at the other locations (given by scientists). The scientists are ready to conduct GPR survey again at any other points,” they said.

The challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including slush and water, complicated the efforts of both rescue personnel and scientists. However, officials noted that with improving conditions the scientists are ready to carry out the survey again.

Drilling was also carried out at locations where NGRI scientists had detected “anomalies” inside the tunnel. However, only metallic objects were found.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel site and held discussions with rescue officials on Sunday, said the exact location of eight trapped persons remains unknown and his government is taking all necessary steps to expedite the rescue efforts.

He had also said the rescue operations would gain momentum once the damaged conveyor belt is repaired. The belt, which plays a crucial role in clearing silt, is expected to be restored by Monday.

The government is determined to resolve the crisis and is also willing to extend support to the families who suffered due to the accident, the CM added.

Eight persons--engineers and labourers have been trapped under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 and the rescue operations are on in full swing to pull them out to safety.