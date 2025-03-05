Rescue ops underway, damaged conveyor belt made operational

Nagarkurnool: The conveyor belt at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel, under which eight persons are trapped for the past 11 days, was repaired and made operational on Tuesday. It will now make it easier for rescue personnel to shift muck and about 800 tonne of debris can be brought out per hour, officials said.

The conveyor belt was damaged following the accident on February 22.

Observing that drilling was underway at places identified for human presence by Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), the officials said plans are on to quickly shift the debris out using the conveyor belt. The representatives of the National Centre for Seismology in Delhi also joined the rescue efforts, they said.

The rescue operation was going on at a rapid pace. The process of removing debris and dewatering was underway, they said.

State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool district Collector Badavath Santhosh held a meeting on Tuesday with the officials of NDRF, Army, South Central Railway, rat miners and other agencies involved in the rescue operation.

They discussed the progress of the operation and improving coordination among rescue teams.

The officials further said the last parts of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) would be cut using a gas cutter and that they would be brought out of the tunnel in a loco train.

Meanwhile, a team of South Central Railway (SCR) comprising metal cutting experts cut the platform of the damaged TBM inside the tunnel, a SCR official said on Tuesday.

Nagarkurnool district Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said on Monday evening that the government is exploring the option of deploying robots in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel on Sunday, suggested to the officials leading the rescue operation to use robots inside the tunnel if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel.

He had also said the rescue operations would gain momentum once the damaged conveyor belt is repaired.