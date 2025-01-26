Republic Day celebrated across Kashmir amid tight security

Srinagar: Republic Day was celebrated across Kashmir on Sunday with functions held in all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security, officials here said.

The main Republic Day function in the valley was held at the Bakshi Stadium here and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary presided over it as the chief guest.

Braving the early morning chill, contingents of police, CRPF, NCC and schoolchildren took part in the march-past, presenting a salute to Choudhary.

After the parade, artists from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir performed at the event.

The Bakshi Stadium was almost full with an estimated 20,000 people, mostly government employees, attending the event.

While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer checkposts set up to regulate traffic. Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city.

Mobile internet was not suspended this year. Suspension of mobile internet used to be a regular feature of the security drill after the 2005 IED blast which was triggered using a mobile phone outside the Independence Day function venue here.

Similar functions were held in all district headquarters of the valley.

Minister Sakina Ittoo presided over the function in Anantnag and her cabinet colleague Javaid Ahmad Dar unfurled the national flag in Baramulla.