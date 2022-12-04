Representatives discusses tech transformation, green development and others

Udaipur: The first Sherpa meeting under India's G20 presidency began here on Sunday that would give New Delhi the opportunity to put the agenda of developing countries before the leaders' summit next September.



India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant set the tone for the meeting by flagging issues such as charting the path for inclusive, resilient and sustainable growth, accelerating the pace of creating better livelihood and improving healthcare and quality of life as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are passing through massive geopolitical crisis. We have seen the breakdown of global supply chains, countries suffering from rising debt and the huge crisis of climate action and climate finance," Kant said addressing a side-event on SDGs at the first G20 Sherpa Meeting here.

Earlier, in an informal chat with reporters Kant said the presidency of G20 has given an opportunity to India to place the issues of the developing countries on the agenda of the multilateral forum.

"Earlier, we used to get agenda items from the developed world. Now, we get to set the agenda for the G20 meeting. We will tell the world that we are the mother of democracy," Kant said.

The discussion during the four-day meeting will focus on economics and finance with the International Monetary Fund making a presentation on the global economic scenario, Kant sharing India's priorities before his G20 counterparts, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth highlighting the priorities of the finance track.

Leaders of G20 member nations, nine guest countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE – and representatives of international organisations are attending the four-day meeting in this scenic lake city.