Reports of NEET-UG question paper leak baseless, says NTA

New Delhi: The reports claiming question paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG are “completely baseless and without any ground”, the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified on Monday.



Stressing that every question paper has been “accounted for”, the NTA said that purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper. “It has been ascertained from NTA’s security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground. “To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA. Parashar said that no external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts. She said that after the gates of the examination centres are closed, no one from outside is permitted access inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance. “All other photographs of question papers circulating in social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which has been administered,” she added. The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday at 4,750 centres in 571 cities including 14 cities abroad. While the reports suggesting question paper leak have been doing rounds on social media since Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also raised the issue.

“Once again, there are reports of NEET paper leak. The future of 24 lakh youth of the country has been messed up again. This trend that has been going on with crores of promising youth for the last ten years is not stopping. “Will the Prime Minister of the country say anything about this? To pacify the youth, a law was passed in the Parliament against paper leak. Where is that law? Why is it not implemented?” she wrote on X.