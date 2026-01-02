"Reports of 26 samples out of 50 indicates presence of bacteria," says IMC additional commissioner on Indore water contamination issue

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya on Friday said that reports of the samples collected four days ago indicate the presence of bacteria in 26 samples out of 50 samples. He also stressed that teams were working round the clock to resolve the contaminated water issue in the city's Bhagirathpura area. "The report of the samples sent four days ago showed contamination. The contamination, which indicates the presence of bacteria, was found in 26 out of 50 samples. Primarily, we have resolved the problem which was reported near the police outpost and sealed the leakage there on priority basis. We have also dismantled the toilet built there. We have resolved the leakage. We have collected samples of the water today as well for testing and water supply will continue after its report arrives," said Rohit Sisoniya, Additional Commissioner, IMC. The Additional Commissioner emphasised that they collected 50 samples from 32 different sites and were working continuously to quickly restore the water lines. "The team has been working in Bhagirathpura day and night regarding the water supply. Our main priority was to identify the fault and the leakage, and we have been continuously testing the water and taking samples. Today, we have also collected 50 more samples. Our main objective is to quickly restore the water lines and begin supplying water so people can be confident the water is safe to drink. We have collected samples from 32 places," Sisoniya said.

He further added that the people were advised not to use water for drinking purposes today as samples were collected, requesting people to use the tankers for drinking water and boil before drinking. "We are also making round-the-clock announcements advising people to boil the water before drinking it. We have informed people not to use supply water for drinking purposes today as it was for testing purposes. They may use water for cleaning purposes but have advised not to use it for drinking purposes till administration informs them to use it. For alternative arrangements, our tankers are stationed there round the clock, and we request the people to use the tankers for drinking water and drink boiled water as much as possible," the additional commissioner said.