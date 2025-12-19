Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar dies at 100

Noida/Mumbai: Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, whose creations included the gigantic Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex, died late on Wednesday night at his Noida residence. He was 100 and suffering from age-related illnesses, said his son Anil Sutar.

Among those who mourned his death was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said his works were “powerful expression of India’s history and culture.”

Known as the “statue man”, Sutar was active till the very end and was involved in ambitious projects such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai and soon-to-be-unveiled statue of Gopinath Bardoloi in Guwahati.

Born in a humble family at Gondur village in Dhule district of present-day Maharashtra on February 19, 1925, Sutar was a gold medallist from Mumbai’s J J School of Art and Architecture.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2016. Recently, Sutar was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state’s highest award.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,” PM Modi said in a post on X, adding that his work will always be admired as powerful expressions of India’s history, culture and collective spirit.

“He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu said Sutar’s contributions enriched India’s artistic and cultural heritage.

“His monumental works, including the Statue of Unity, stand as great symbols of India’s enduring legacy. His art will continue to inspire generations of artists. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and admirers,” Murmu said.

Ram Vanji Sutar, whose creations defined the country’s public art landscape, was instrumental in giving Indian memorial sculpture global recognition.

In a career spanning over seven decades, he created some of the country’s most iconic statues and memorials, blending artistic realism with historical depth, and commanded immense respect in India and abroad for his unparalleled mastery over bronze and stone.

He attained global prominence as the chief sculptor of the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The project, which created the world’s tallest statue, cemented his reputation as a master of large-scale monumental art.

Among his vast body of work are statues of Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament complex, Dr B R Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and several national leaders and historical figures across India and abroad.

His sculptures are known for their lifelike expressions and attention to detail.

Despite international acclaim, Sutar was known for his simplicity and humility. Working from his studio in Noida, he remained professionally active well into his old age and mentored generations of young sculptors.

Sutar is survived by his family, including his son Anil who collaborated with him on several major projects, including a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde paid rich tributes to the veteran sculptor.

Fadnavis said Sutar’s demise marked the end of an era in the field of sculpture, noting that his creations were distinguished by their proportion and lifelike expression.

He was also involved in the ongoing work related to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too paid tributes to Sutar, noting that he had sculpted the Lachit Barphukan’s grand statue in Jorhat and the soon-to-be-unveiled statue of Gopinath Bardoloi in Guwahati.