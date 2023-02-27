Remarks against PM: Supreme Court extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the period of interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi till March 3. The Assam Police arrested Khera in connection with the case last week.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Assam government, that the state police wanted to file its reply. Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, appearing in the matter for the Uttar Pradesh government, said she will also file her response in the matter. The bench took note of the submissions and fixed Khera’s plea for hearing on March 3, making it clear that the interim bail, granted to him on February 23, will remain in force till then. “List on Friday. The counter-affidavits (replies of the Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments) to be filed.... Ad-interim protection (interim bail) granted to extend till the next date of hearing,” the bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said in its order. Khera was arrested from the Delhi airport after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.