Remarkable feat that will make entire nation proud, says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the successful launch of a rocket powered by world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine as a “momentous occasion” for India’s space sector.

Modi, in a post on X, said, “A remarkable feat which will make the entire nation proud!”

“The successful launch of Agnibaan rocket powered by world’s first single-piece 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector and a

testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti. My best wishes to the @AgnikulCosmos team for their future endeavours,” he said. Agnibaan is a customisable, two-stage launch vehicle that can carry a payload of up to 300 kg into orbit of about 700 km, according to the company. The rocket uses a semi-cryogenic engine with a mix of liquid and gas propellants, a technology that is yet to be demonstrated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in any of its rockets.