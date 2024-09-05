Relief measures gather momentum in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said flood relief and rehabilitation work in Vijayawada has gained momentum, noting that the government machinery is going ahead based on public feedback from the



affected places.

Naidu expressed hope that a major part of the flood would recede by Thursday, while the government is working towards bringing normalcy as soon as possible.

The CM said that the government is eliciting feedback from the victims through an interactive voice response system (IVRS) thrice a day on how to plan the rescue work.

“We are taking people’s opinion on how to plan. Doing all the work based on IVRS. I am requesting everyone only one thing. If you can give me proper feedback, we will analyse it and take the best foot forward,” said Naidu

Naidu also provided an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of 20 people who perished in rain-related incidents in the state, even as rescue and relief operations continued in parts of Vijayawada.

He also directed officials to distribute essential items like water, biscuits, fruits and milk. Besides, the officials were directed to set up mobile markets to sell vegetables at an economical price.

In addition to taking up sanitation work on a war footing, Naidu asked officials to restore power in

a swift manner.

On Wednesday morning, 2.3 lakh breakfast packets were distributed while 4.5 lakh packets of food were being readied for lunch and dinner.

Hyderabad: In Telangana, the state government on Wednesday stepped up relief measures at Khammam and other places hit by heavy rains and floods.

Meanwhile, the authorities issued the first warning for floods at the temple town of Bhadrachalam as the water level in the Godavari river reached 43ft on Tuesday afternoon.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Collector Jitesh V Patil asked officials to shift the residents of vulnerable localities at Bhadrachalam to relief camps, official sources said. The third and final warning level will be issued if the water level reaches 53ft. Bhadrachalam is home to a famous Lord Ram temple, hailed as the ‘Ayodhya of the south’.