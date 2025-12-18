Relief for UPSC aspirants: Digital libraries to be set up in 35 districts

Lucknow: To provide rural youth of Uttar Pradesh with access to modern education and better preparation for competitive examinations, the government has launched a major initiative.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, digital libraries are being established in 11,350 Gram Panchayats of the state in the first phase.

This will enable village students to prepare for civil services and other competitive examinations without depending on cities for coaching classes.

On each digital library Rs 4 lakh to be spent. This includes Rs 2 lakh for books, while Rs 1.30 lakh will be spent on IT equipment and Rs 70,000 on modern furniture.

The library will have e-books, video lectures, audio content, quizzes, and approximately 20,000 digital educational resources.

Amit Kumar Singh, Director at Panchayati Raj said, “on the instructions of CM Yogi, digital libraries will be opened in a phased manner in all Gram Panchayats of the state.

This will improve the level of education in rural areas and make the youth more capable for employment.

The Gram Pradhan and Secretary will manage the digital library, while the Assistant Officers will regularly oversee it”.

Under this ambitious scheme of the state government, the selection of books has been completed in 35 districts. Digital libraries will soon be launched in the Gram Panchayats of these districts, including the capital city Lucknow.

The UP govt’s initiative is considered a strong step towards empowering rural talent with digital capabilities, in line with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ goal.

These districts include Amroha, Azamgarh, Banda, Ballia, Baghpat, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Etah, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Hapur, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Kaushambi, Kasganj, Lucknow, Mau, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Sambhal, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Sultanpur, Sitapur.