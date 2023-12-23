Relief activities continue in TN, NDRF rescues marooned people

THOOTHUKUDI: Relief activities continued in the rain-ravaged coastal district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu while an NDRF team accompanied by police rescued the people marooned in the SIPCOT industrial area on Saturday.



The NDRF team along with the SIPCOT police rescued the flood-affected women and children by boat and provided them food.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena undertook an inspection of the flood-hit areas in the district today and assessed the damage due to rains. Relief activity is in full swing at the Antoniyarpuram area, which was among the worst affected.

A bridge near Antoniyarpuram on the Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai National Highway was breached during the extreme rainfall on December 17 and 18 that triggered floods while the bridges at Eral and Attur on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road have also been severely damaged.

Restoration work is also on at Srivaikuntam, Attur, Eral, Agaram, and Kayalpattinam areas which are still inundated.

A central team had already inspected the flood damages in the district.

The Thoothukudi government hospital is among the several places where water is stagnating. “A total of 64 Primary Health Centre and 261 health sub-centres have been affected due to rains in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian said after inspecting the health facilities.

He said mega medical camps would be held at 50 places including Srivaikuntam and Eral on Sunday for the benefit of the people. Agriculture Minister inspected the distribution of 70 tonnes of vegetables at subsidised rates.