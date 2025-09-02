Relentless rains bring Uttar Pradesh to a standstill

Lucknow: Heavy monsoon showers continued to pound Uttar Pradesh, throwing normal life out of gear in several districts. The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert for 15 districts, while 29 others have been warned of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in more than 50 districts till September 2.

In Pilibhit, the downpour was relentless. Eight hours of uninterrupted rain on Monday morning submerged the city’s main roads under four feet of water. The District Magistrate ordered closure of all schools for two days after water entered classrooms and playgrounds. In Bareilly, heavy rain since Saturday night left low-lying colonies inundated. Schools up to class eight were ordered closed. The rising levels of the Sharda and Devhi rivers have sparked fears of fresh flooding.

Meteorological officials explained that a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and adjoining Punjab has activated a western disturbance, shifting the monsoon trough northward.

In Mathura, officials have alerted residents of low-lying areas and asked them to prepare for possible evacuation.