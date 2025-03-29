Relentless Operation Safiyan: Two terrorists eliminated, search continues

Srinagar/ New Delhi: The Indian Army’s Rising Star Corps on Saturday informed that two terrorists have been neutralised during the ongoing Operation Safiyan in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, which commenced on March 27, has also resulted in the recovery of a cache of war-like stores. The Army confirmed that the operation is still underway as security forces continue to sweep the area. Operation Safiyan was launched in the wake of credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. The Indian Army, along with other security forces, promptly initiated combing operations to neutralise the threat. Since the operation began on Thursday, multiple teams have been conducting search and cordon operations in the densely forested areas and surrounding villages. The Rising Star Corps, which has been at the forefront of counter-insurgency operations in the region, stated that relentless efforts over the past few days have led to significant success. Substantial quantity of arms and ammunition has also been recovered, including automatic rifles, grenades, and other war-like stores.

Tactical approach and resilience

According to Army sources, the operation is being conducted with meticulous planning to minimise collateral damage while ensuring that the terrorists are cornered. The Army’s specialised units have been utilising high-tech surveillance equipment and ground intelligence to track movements and eliminate threats. The security forces have been maintaining a strict vigil and sealing off escape routes, anticipating resistance from militants holed up in the area. Despite challenges posed by the rugged terrain and dense foliage, the forces have remained steadfast in their mission.

Increased vigilance and security measures

In light of the ongoing operation, security has been heightened in the nearby areas to prevent any possible retaliation or infiltration attempts. The Army has been coordinating with local police and intelligence agencies to track down any potential sympathisers or escape accomplices. The Rising Star Corps emphasised that the operation would continue until the area is completely sanitised and all threats are neutralised. Local residents have been advised to remain indoors and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Strengthening anti-terror operations

While the operation is still ongoing, Army officials have reiterated that there will be no let-up in efforts to ensure the complete safety of the civilian population and the long-term stabilisation of the region. Further updates are awaited as the operation progresses.