Release Indian prisoners in custody: India to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India on Monday asked Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fishermen in view of completion of their jail term.



In addition, Islamabad has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to 12 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India made the request in the context of the exchange

of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both

the countries as part of a practice to do so on January 1 and July 1 every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.

India has shared lists of 337 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed to be Indian, according to the MEA.

The MEA said as a result of sustained efforts by the government, 2,639 Indian fishermen and 67 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and nine Indian civilian prisoners who were repatriated from Pakistan in 2023, it said.