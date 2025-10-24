Relax norms for paddy purchase, Punjab CM Mann urges Centre

Bassi Pathana/ Morinda: In light of the significant damage to paddy crops caused by recent floods in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Centre to relax the uniform specifications for crop procurement.

The CM made the request after inspecting the ongoing procurement operations at a local grain market, according to a statement.

Noting that farmers of the state suffered huge losses due to the flood fury in the state, Mann emphasised that, given the damage caused by the severe weather conditions, the Centre should allow flexibility in the uniform specifications for paddy procurement, as there is an increase in moisture content and the quantity of damaged and discoloured grains.

Mann mentioned that he had already requested the Centre to assist the farmers, as preliminary findings indicate damage and discolouration of paddy in several affected areas due to the unprecedented floods.

Despite the massive devastation caused by the recent floods, Punjab is still expected to contribute 170 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national pool, the statement mentioned further.

He stated that elaborate arrangements have been made in the ‘mandis’ to ensure that every grain produced through the hard work and dedication of Punjabi farmers is purchased in a smooth and hassle-free manner.